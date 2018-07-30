SCANTER 6002 for RAN SEA1180 Offshore Patrol Vessel

(Source: Terma A/S; issued July 30, 2018)

COPENHAGEN and SINGAPORE --- In May 2018 the contract signing for the SEA1180 Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) was successfully completed between Saab Australia and Terma Singapore for the customer, the Royal Australian Navy, (RAN).



Terma is contracted to deliver the SCANTER 6002 radar for all 12 OPVs over a period of 10 years. The Lürssen designed OPVs will replace and improve upon the capability delivered by the existing Armidale Class Patrol Boats. The primary role of the OPV will be to undertake constabulary missions and the OPV will be the primary RAN asset for maritime patrol and response duties.



The SCANTER 6002 is a combined Air and Surface Surveillance radar providing unique capabilities for advanced navigation, air and surface surveillance, and helicopter control. On the OPV, the SCANTER 6002 radar is configured with its compact 12 feet antenna and is integrated with Saab Australia Situational Awareness System. The SCANTER 6002 radar enables the operator to detect surface and short range air contacts and provides the capability to track and control air vehicles operating in proximity to the OPV.



The SCANTER 6002 radar has become a preferred choice for both navigation and surveillance purposes by a large number of navies and coastguards around the world. The SCANTER 6002’s unique Surface Surveillance capability with superior small target detection and target separation in bad weather conditions - unmatched by no other Surface Surveillance radar.



