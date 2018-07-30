Strategic Partnership Model Approved by DAC

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 30, 2018)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman met here today.



In continuation of its efforts to boost indigenous defence industry and to reduce timelines so as to ensure timely delivery of equipment to the Armed Forces, the DAC discussed and approved Implementation guidelines for the Strategic Partnership Model.



Strategic Partnership Model aims to revitalise defence industrial ecosystem and progressively build indigenous capabilities in the private sector to design, develop and manufacture complex weapon systems for the future needs of the Armed Forces. The amplifying guidelines lay emphasis on incentivisation of transfer of niche technology and higher indigenous content Global Majors, who in collaboration with Indian Partners are ready to make India a Regional / Global manufacturing hub for the platform will also be incentivized.



This will give a major fillip towards encouraging self-reliance and aligning the defence sector with the 'Make in India ' initiative of the Government. In an endeavour to convert policy into implementable directions and to kick start the process, the DAC also approved platform specific guidelines for procurement of Naval Utility Helicopters. All procurements under the SP Model would be executed by specially constituted Empowered Project Committees (EPC) to provide focussed attention and ensure timely execution.



The DAC also accorded approval for the acquisition of 08 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard under 'Buy (lndian-lDDM)' category at an approximate cost of Rs 800 crore. These vessels will be indigenously designed and manufactured and would strengthen maritime security by undertaking day/night patrolling and policing of the Maritime Zones of India including interception of vessels and personnel engaged in anti-sabotage anti-terrorist, anti-smuggling operations as well as provide assistance for Search and Rescue medical evacuation, disaster relief operations, assistance during pollution response operations, etc..



