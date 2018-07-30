Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 30, 2018)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $7,997,406 firm-fixed-price modification under previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2327) to exercise options for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design.



This modification is for additional Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design efforts.



Huntington Ingalls Inc. will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) System Specification.



The Conceptual Design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the Detail Design and Construction Request for Proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).



The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on Detail Design & Construction contract.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95 percent); and Ocean Springs, Mississippi (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2019.



Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is exercising contract options for this same scope of work with each of the five companies awarded conceptual design contracts for the FFG(X) program, however, two of the five contract options do not exceed the $7 million threshold for a separate announcement (see Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 205.303(a)(i)).



The complete list of companies to be awarded contract options on their respective contracts for this scope include:



-- Austal USA LLC (Austal), Mobile, Alabama - $6,399,053;

-- General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine - $7,950,000;

-- Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi - $7,997,406;

-- Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland - $6,972,741; and

-- Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin - $7,982,991.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy), funding in the amount of $2,600,000 will be obligated at time of option exercise award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

