Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 30, 2018)

-- Aerojet Rocketdyne, Canoga Park, California (N66604-18-D-C801);

-- Alion Science and Technology, Burr Ridge, Illinois (N66604-18-D-C802);

-- AMERICAN Systems, Chantilly, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C803);

-- BAE Systems Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire (N66604-18-D-C804);

-- The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C806);

-- DRS Power Technology, Fitchburg, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C807);

-- General Atomics, San Diego, California (N66604-18-D-C808);

-- General Dynamics One Source, Fairfax, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C809);

-- Hamilton Sundstrand (UTC Aerospace); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (N66604-18-D-C810);

-- Huntington-Ingalls (AMSEC); Virginia Beach, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C811);

-- Hydroid Inc., Pocasset, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C812);

-- L-3 Technologies, Northampton, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C814);

-- Lockheed Martin, Riviera Beach, Florida (N66604-18-D-C815);

-- MOOG, Elma, New York (N66604-18-D-C816);

-- Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Maryland (N66604-18-D-C817);

-- Oceaneering, Hanover, Maryland (N66604-18-D-C818);

-- Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C819);

-- Rite Solutions,* Pawcatuck, Connecticut (N66604-18-D-C820);

-- Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C822);

-- Systems Engineering Associates Corp.* (SEA CORP); Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-18-D-C823);

-- Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas (N66604-18-D-C825);

-- Teledyne Brown Engineering, Huntsville, Alabama (N66604-18-D-C826); and

-- Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Woods Hole, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C828),



are being awarded a combined $561,160,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to support research and development for the procurement of materials and services used to develop, build, fabricate and support the Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Family of Systems.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of these contracts to $794,530,000.



Each task order will be competed amongst the contract holders, and locations will be dependent upon each awarded task order. Work is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $57,500 ($2,500 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $10,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 28 offers received.



The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

