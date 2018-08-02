Kuwait – Munitions

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 02, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait of various Mk- series munitions for an estimated cost of $40.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy one thousand twenty (1,020) Mk-82 500 lb. bombs, one thousand two (1,002) Mk-83 1000 lb. bombs and six hundred (600) Mk-84 2000 lb. bombs. Also included in the sale are general purpose bomb components and fuzes, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, transportation, facilities and construction, U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistic and program support. The estimated cost is $40.4 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a regional partner which is an important force for political stability and economic progress.



The proposed sale will improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats within the region. Kuwait intends to use these munitions with its current fleet of F/A-18 aircraft. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The U.S. Air Force will award contracts when necessary to provide the defense articles ordered if items ordered are not available from U.S. stock or are considered lead-time away. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Kuwait.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



