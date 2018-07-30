Bahrain – Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) Launchers

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 30, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain of twenty-eight (28) TOW Improved Target Acquisition Systems (ITAS), and related equipment, for an estimated cost of $80 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Bahrain has requested to buy twenty-eight (28) TOW Improved Target Acquisition Systems (ITAS) and four (4) TOW Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) Floats. Also included are support equipment, government-furnished equipment, technical manuals/publications, spare parts, tool and test equipment, training, U.S. Government technical support/logistical support, contractor technical support, other associated equipment and services, and other related elements of logistics support. The estimated cost is $80 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally which is an important security partner in the region.



The proposed sale of the TOW ITAS and technical support will advance Bahrain's efforts to develop an integrated ground defense capability. The ITAS will increase target detection, acquisition, recognition and engagements ranges for TOW anti-tank missiles. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of the munition and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor involved in this program is Raytheon Missile Systems (RMS) of McKinney, Texas. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will involve multiple trips to Bahrain involving up to ten (10) U.S. Government and contractor representatives over a period of less than 16 weeks in total.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

