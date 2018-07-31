The Netherlands – MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 31, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Netherlands of one hundred six (106) MK 54 conversion kits for an estimated cost of $169 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Netherlands requests to buy one hundred six (106) MK 54 conversion kits. Also included are torpedo containers, Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers; Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks; air launch accessories for rotary wing aircraft; torpedo launcher interface cabinets; ground handling equipment; torpedo spare parts; training; publications; support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated program value is $169 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The Royal Netherlands Navy intends to upgrade its current MK 46 torpedoes to the MK 54 with the purchase of these kits. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing the MK 54 torpedoes.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Netherlands; however, U.S. Government Engineering and Technical Services may be required on an interim basis for installations and integration.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

