Denmark – SM-2 Block IIIA Standard Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 31, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Denmark of up to forty-six (46) Standard Missile, SM-2 Block IIIA All-Up Rounds, RIM BK IIIA (VLS), and other related equipment for an estimated cost of $152 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Denmark has requested to buy up to forty-six (46) Standard Missile, SM-2 Block IIIA Vertical Launching Tactical All-Up Rounds, RIM 066M-03-BK IIIA (VLS); up to two (2) Standard Missile, SM-2 Block IIIA Telemetry, Omni-Directional, All­Up Rounds, RIM-066M-03-BK IIIA (VLS); and up to two (2) Standard Missile, SM-2 Block IIIA Telemetry, Omni-Directional Antenna, Warhead Dud Capable, RIM 066M-03-BK IIIA (VLS).



Also included are MK 13 MOD 0 Vertical Launching System Canisters, operator manuals and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $152 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the European region.



This proposed sale would support Denmark's anti-air warfare capabilities for the Royal Danish Navy's Iver Huitfeldt Frigate Class ships. The SM-2 Block IIIA missiles, combined with the Anti-Air Warfare System (AAWS) combat system, will provide significantly enhanced area defense capabilities over critical Northern Europe air-and-sea-lines of communication. Denmark will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of these systems and equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Cooperation in Tucson, Arizona; Raytheon Company, Camden, Arkansas; and BAE of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Aberdeen, South Dakota. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Denmark.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



