Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 01, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $7,808,741 for modification P00004 to a previously issued order issued against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This modification provides for support for first of class flying trials and release of the military permit to fly for F-35B Lightning aircraft in support of the government of the United Kingdom.



Work will be performed in Salmesbury, United Kingdom (52 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (44 percent); Greenville, North Carolina (2 percent); Orlando, Florida (1 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



International partner funds in the amount of $7,808,741 will be obligated against this modification at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



An additional $5,783,000 is being obligated against previously awarded definitized contract for a total of $13,591,741.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



