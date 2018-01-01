Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 01, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $16,164,426 for modification P00663 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-02-C-3002).



This modification provides for Phase 3 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Verification Simulation (VSim) / F-35 In-a-Box (FIAB) delivery of updates to the FIAB software model.



In addition, this modification provides continued FIAB software model development, integration, validation, verification and support.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80 percent); Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); and Marietta, Georgia (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Air Force and Navy) in the amount of $6,926,436 will be obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($4,495,926; 65 percent); and Navy ($2,430,510; 35 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

