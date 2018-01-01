Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 01, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $171,705,115 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded F-35 Lightning II low rate initial production Lot 11 contract (N00019-16-C-00033).



This modification authorizes the procurement of diminishing manufacturing sources redesign activities in support of the F-35 Lightning II air system.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); and international partner funds in the amount of $171,705,115 are being obligated at time of award, $68,654,573 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($68,654,573; 39.99 percent); Navy ($34,327,287; 19.99 percent); Marine Corps ($34,327,287; 19.99 percent); and international partners ($34,395,968; 20.03 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

