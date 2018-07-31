Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2018)

General Electric (GE), Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $630,500,000 firm-fixed-price, performance-based logistics requirements type contract for repair, replacement and program support of 773 F414 engine components used on the F/A-18 E/F and EA 18G aircrafts.



Work will be performed in various GE supplier locations (99 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by April 2022.



Annual fiscal year working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated to fund delivery orders as they are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the contract ordering period.



One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement, and one offer was received in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-18-D-P601).



