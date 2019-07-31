Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 01, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a $185,580,265 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (FA8504-16-D-0001-P00011) to contract FA8504-16-D-0001 for the C-130J long-term sustainment.



Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2019.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance procurement funds in the amount of $77,814,520 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is now $331,658,989.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

