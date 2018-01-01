Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 08, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $19,931,983 for modification P00010 to a delivery order (N0001917F0108) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for the procurement of Aircraft Management System (AMS) and Panoramic Cockpit Display (PCD) components, mitigating hardware lead time schedule risk for Technical Refresh Phase 3 development, as well as integration of AMS and PCD into identified development laboratories to support Lot 15 F-35 Lightning II production.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2019.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,852,703 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

