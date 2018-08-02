India Joins Select Club of Deck Landing of Fighter Aircraft

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Aug 02, 2018)

The Indian Navy has begun a long series of trials of the naval version of HAL’s Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to check its capability to land on an aircraft carrier. The first tests were conducted by taxiing on a special test rig at Goa. (HAL photo)

BENGALURU --- India has joined the select club of US, Europe, Russia and China having the capability of Deck Landing of fighter aircraft. The LCA Naval Prototype 2 (NP2), piloted by Capt Shivnath Dahiya safely executed the first contact of the arrestor hook system with arresting wire at moderate taxi-in speeds on location at the Shore Based Test Facility, INS Hansa, Goa, today.



The first successful taxi-in engagement was monitored closely by the Landing Signal Officer Cmde J A Maolankar and Test director Gp Capt A Kabadwal (Retd).



This is the first of a series of engagement planned at proving the arrestor hook capability, says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD-HAL.



The HAL’s design wing, Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) has designed and developed the Arrestor Hook System (AHS) for Ship Deck operations of LCA Naval version. The LCA Naval Prototype 2 (NP2), has been integrated with this AHS. Having verified in-air operation of Arrestor Hook System in Bengaluru on July 23, 2018, the aircraft has been operating at INS Hansa Goa, since July 28, 2018.



Carrier Compatibility trials (CCT) of Naval Aircraft are slated to be carried out at shore-based test facilities, built at Indian Naval Base Goa. The CCT involves completion of extensive shore-based trials before embarking on actual deck. This trial is the stepping stone towards completion of CCT trials of LCA Navy.



Teams of HAL, ADA, CEMILAC, RDAQA, Navy and NFTC have worked synergistically to achieve this flawless result.



(ends)



Naval Version of Tejas Undergoes Successful Tests

