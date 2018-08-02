REF to Equip FORSCOM with Electronic Warfare Tactical Vehicles

(Source: US Army; issued August 2, 2018)

As part of ongoing efforts to advance Army capabilities in the area of electronic warfare, the Army’s Rapid Equipping Force will equip United States Army Forces Command with Electronic Warfare Tactical Vehicles this Fall. (US Army photo)

FORT BELVOIR, Va. --- The Army’s Rapid Equipping Force will equip United States Army Forces Command with Electronic Warfare Tactical Vehicles this Fall as part of ongoing efforts to advance Army capabilities in the area of electronic warfare.



The EWTVs were developed in response to an operational requirement to sense and jam enemy communications and networks. The vehicles are designed to be self-contained and independent, operated by Electronic Warfare Soldiers within the vehicle. The EWTV includes an advanced EW system mounted on the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle platform.



“This is an advanced EW technology that can provide the Army new offensive and defensive capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Scott Schumacher, REF solutions team chief.



The Department of the Army directed REF to equip the EWTVs to FORSCOM due to its close proximity to training areas, operational alignment for deployment to both Korea and Europe, and the ease of platform integration.



EWTVs enable training opportunities that would refine tactics, techniques and procedures for EW employment as well as provide lessons learned to the entire operational force.



“This effort will allow the ability for EW Soldiers to influence future vehicle improvements and grow their knowledge," Schumacher said. “Simultaneously, FORSCOM will have an EW tool for contingency operations.”



Throughout the development of the EWTVs, REF partnered with several organizations across the materiel enterprise, as well as ARCYBER and the Army Test and Evaluation Command to provide contracting, testing, equipment and subject matter expertise.



The vehicles are expected to complete the final stages of development and testing in August and be delivered to FORSCOM later this year.





The Rapid Equipping Force provides innovative materiel solutions to meet the urgent requirements of U.S. Army forces employed globally, informs materiel development for the future force, and on order expands to meet operational demands.



The REF supports priority equipping efforts including solutions for Subterranean Operations, Electronic Warfare, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, Persistent ISR, and Expeditionary Force Protection. Because of its unique flexibility and speed, the REF has also been directed to support Headquarters, Department of the Army with select projects such as Patriot Cooling System, Commercial Heavy Armored Vehicle, and Electronic Warfare Tactical Vehicle.



-ends-

