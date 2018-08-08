Saab Receives Order for Self-Protection Systems for India’s Dhruv Helicopter

(Source: Saab; issued Aug 08, 2018)

Hindustan Aerospace Ltd. has ordered IDAS-2 (Integrated Defensive Aids Suite) for its Dhruv light helicopter. Production will take place at Saab’s facility in Centurion, South Africa, and deliveries will begin in 2019. (Saab photo)

Saab has received a follow-on order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the IDAS-2 self-protection suite for the Indian Army’s Dhruv helicopter. The order amounts to approximately MSEK 350.



The order includes the IDAS-2 (Integrated Defensive Aids Suite) and the production will take place at Saab’s facility in Centurion, South Africa. Deliveries will begin during 2019.



“This follow-on order confirms our successful partnership with HAL and further establishes Saab as a local partner to the Indian industry,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance.



IDAS is designed to provide platform self-protection for rotary and fixed wing aircraft in sophisticated, diverse and dense threat environments. It has achieved outstanding operational success with a growing list of customers in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The product is in operational use in many countries on helicopters, commercial transport aircraft as well as fighters.



“The system has a long and successful history with proven capability on many airborne platforms. This order strengthens our position as a supplier of high-tech systems to the Indian Armed forces,” says Trevor Raman, head of Saab Grintek Defence.





-ends-

