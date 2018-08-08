MKS 180: Cooperation Between Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems and German Naval Yards

(Source: Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems; issued August 8, 2018)

Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems and German Naval Yards Kiel have entered into an exclusive cooperation agreement for the further bidding process in the MKS 180 multi-role combat ship procurement project for the German Navy.



Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems: “We are bringing our decades of experience and expertise in naval shipbuilding to this partnership. We will strengthen the German Naval Yards bid in particular through the know-how of our engineers in integrating on-board systems of all kinds and their experience with the intensive use concept, a key requirement for the MKS 180 frigates. Our joint bid will secure the preservation of naval surface shipbuilding as a key technology for Germany.



The awarding of the contract to German Naval Yards would secure jobs not only at our company but also to a significant degree at other German suppliers.”



German Naval Yards Kiel is participating in the MKS 180 award procedure as a general contractor. On the basis of the cooperation agreement, if German Naval Yards Kiel were to win the contract Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems would perform a substantial share of the required development and engineering work as a subcontractor.



In a next step it is expected that the German defense procurement agency BAAINBw will send the remaining bidders in the MKS 180 award procedure a precise specification for the naval vessels and request a best and final offer (BAFO). On this basis Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems and German Naval Yards Kiel will work together to submit a convincing best and final offer. A final decision in the award procedure is not expected before 2019.





