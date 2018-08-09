Rosoboronexport Brings the Newest Tor-E2 SAM System to the World Market

(Source: Rostec; issued Aug 09, 2018)

Rostec says that Tor-E2 is unique because each vehicle incorporates everything necessary for antiair warfare, from target detection to destruction, so a battery cannot be disabled simply by knocking out its command post or its radar. (Rostec photo)

JSC Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, has started promoting the newest Tor-E2 SAM system developed and produced by the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Concern.



“The Tor-E2 is a long-awaited novelty in the segment of short-range air defenses. It's no wonder that many foreign customers from different regions of the world are taking a keen interest in it. The SAM system has retained the best qualities inherent in the Tor family and become an even more formidable weapon against any current air threats. With its unique capabilities and performance, the system is superior to most of its counterparts in the world market. It is second to none in mobility and survivability. Rosoboronexport is prepared to consider applications from its partners for the supply of these systems,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



The system is used to provide air defense for army units in all types of combat and on the march, as well as to protect military and other critical facilities from attacks by manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.



The Tor-E2 can engage airplanes, helicopters, cruise, anti-radar and other guided missiles. In addition, it effectively destroys the attacking precision guided munitions, such as glide and guided air bombs, as well as UAVs within its engagement envelope. The system is capable of operating in intense jamming and counter-fire environments, in any weather, day or night.



Unlike most of its foreign counterparts, the Tor-E2 combat vehicle is an independent, mobile, all-terrain fighting unit that provides detection and identification of air targets on the march and at the halt, target lock-on and engagement at the halt, from a short stop and on the move.



A high level of automation and unique algorithms of the SAM system minimize crew involvement in the engagement process.



A battery of the four-channel Tor-E2 SAM systems, consisting of four combat vehicles, can simultaneously engage up to 16 targets flying from any direction at a range of at least 15 km and an altitude of up to 12 km. Each vehicle carries 16 missiles, twice as many as the previous version of the Tor system.



The Tor-E2 is a unique weapon. One combat vehicle incorporates everything necessary for antiair warfare, from target detection to destruction. The system far exceeds its counterparts in combat survivability: to knock out a Tor battery, you need to destroy all of its combat vehicles. For most of its counterparts, disabling a command post or a battery radar would be sufficient for that.



In addition, the two Tor-E2 combat vehicles can operate in the “link” mode, which enables them to exchange information about the air situation at different altitude ranges and coordinate joint engagement operations. In this mode, one of the combat vehicles, acting from an ambush, receives information from the other one and does not reveal itself until the launch of the missile.



The possibility of integrating the Tor-E2 SAM system into any existing air defense system available to the customer, including that compatible with NATO standards, considerably expands its export potential. To this end, a command post can be attached to a battery of four Tor-E2 combat vehicles to control and coordinate the Tor combat vehicles and interact with the customer’s air defense control system.



“Rosoboronexport is ready to provide exhaustive information on the Tor-E2 SAM system at the upcoming Army 2018 International Military Technical Forum. In addition, at this venue, we expect much attention from our foreign guests to other new air defense weapons promoted by the Company – the Viking SAM system and the Gibka-S MANPADS squad combat vehicle,” added Alexander Mikheev.



-ends-

