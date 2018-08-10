Sweden Signs Agreement with U.S. Government for Patriot Air and Missile Defense System

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Aug 10, 2018)

STOCKHOLM --- The government of Sweden signed an agreement to purchase Raytheon's Patriot air and missile defense system from the U.S. Army. The agreement, formally referred to as a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, paves the way for Sweden's Patriot force to rapidly reach Initial Operational Capability.



Raytheon's Global Patriot Solutions provides a missile defense architecture that is continuously upgraded to keep ahead of evolving threats.



"Sweden and 15 other countries trust our Patriot system to defend its citizens, military and sovereignty because Patriot has a proven track record of defeating ballistic missiles and a host of other aerial threats," said Wes Kremer, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Patriot in Sweden will enhance Northern European security and further strengthen the Trans-Atlantic partnership by providing a common approach to Integrated Air and Missile Defense."



Patriot is the backbone of Europe's defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.



European Nations with Patriot: Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Spain currently have Patriot. Within the past 12 months Romania and Poland signed Letters of Acceptance for Patriot, becoming the 5th and 6th European nations to procure Raytheon's Patriot system.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.



Lockheed Martin, Sweden Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missiles

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Aug 10, 2018)

DALLAS --- Today U.S. and Sweden officials formalized an agreement for Sweden to purchase Lockheed Martin's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related support equipment. Once the contract is signed, Sweden will become the sixth international customer to sign an agreement to procure PAC-3 MSE.



"We're honored to partner with Sweden on their efforts to protect and defend their armed forces, citizens and infrastructure," said Jay Pitman, vice president of PAC-3 at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Today's global security environment demands reliable Hit-to-Kill technology and innovative solutions. PAC-3 MSE interceptors will provide Sweden with a formidable layer of defense."



Sweden joins the U.S., Qatar, Japan, Romania, Poland and the United Arab Emirates to procure PAC-3 MSE. Several other nations have also expressed an interest in enhancing their missile defense capabilities with the PAC-3 MSE as part of the Patriot system.



Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor on the PAC-3 MSE upgrade to the Patriot air defense system. The upgraded PAC-3 MSE expands the lethal battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range. PAC-3 MSE is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. The missile uses Hit-to-Kill technology, which engages threats through kinetic energy via body-to-body contact.



As a world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.



