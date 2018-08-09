Mexico – Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 09, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Mexico of six (6) Evolved Seasparrow tactical missiles (ESSM) and two (2) Evolved Seasparrow telemetry missiles for an estimated cost of $41 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 8, 2018.



The Government of Mexico has requested to buy six (6) Evolved Seasparrow tactical missiles (ESSM) and two (2) Evolved Seasparrow telemetry missiles. Also included are one (1) MK56 VLS launcher (8-cell), eight (8) MK30 canisters, eight (8) MK783 shipping containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, training, USG/Contractor technical and engineering support services, and technical assistance. The total estimated value is $41 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner. The sale of these shipboard systems to Mexico will significantly increase and strengthen Mexico's maritime capabilities. Mexico intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing naval and maritime support of national security requirements.



Mexico intends to use the weapons systems on its Sigma 10514 Class ship. The systems will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lanes. The proposed sale of these systems and support services will increase the Mexican Navy's maritime partnership potential and align its capabilities with existing regional navies. Mexico has not purchased these systems previously. Mexico will have no difficulty integrating this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to Mexico.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

