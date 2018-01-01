Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 9, 2018)

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $596,600,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523618D8014) with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-target, and firm-fixed-price delivery/task orders.



The contract is for the production and delivery of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, networks and support equipment.



The work includes procuring, fabricating, assembling, integrating, testing, inspecting and delivering a highly diverse range of systems that include various complex designs provided by Navy program offices in the form of technical data packages.



Systems vary in complexity, but generally include the integration of engineered cable assemblies, mounting kit assemblies, hardware, and software/security applications necessary to provide the warfighter with the capability to communicate, maintain situational awareness, and achieve information dominance.



The contract includes a single five-year ordering period and an additional two-year award term. The award term, if earned, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $861,100,000.



Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (90 percent); and Norfolk, Virginia (10 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2023. If the award term is earned, work could continue until August 2025.



Fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $25,000 will be placed on the first delivery order and obligated at the time of award.



Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center e-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four timely offers received.



Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.



