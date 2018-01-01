Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 9, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $104,991,053 for modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1004) for continued design maturation and development of contractually identified Block 4 common capabilities.



These efforts are in support of the F-35 Phase 2.2(A)(1) pre-modernization of common capabilities in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and the international partners.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2019.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) and international partner funds in the amount of $27,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($83,950,846; 79.96 percent) and the international partners ($21,040,207; 20.04 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

