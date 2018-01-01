Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 10, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $301,980,301 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001917F0472 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for the procurement of ancillary mission equipment for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 12 aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, the non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps), non-DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $301,980,301 will be obligated at time of award, $41,066,198 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($109,727,547; 36 percent); Marine Corps ($50,115,140; 17 percent); Navy ($8,979,210; 3 percent); non-DoD participants ($102,334,986; 34 percent); and FMS customers ($30,823,418; 10 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



