BAAINBw Procures New Helicopter Drones for the Navy

(Source: BAAINBw; issued Aug 14, 2018)

On 3 August 2018, a procurement contract concerning a new, unmanned aerial reconnaissance system for the Navy was concluded between the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support and Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH.



From the end of 2019 onwards, the SKELDAR V-200 unmanned reconnaissance system is expected to take off from the class 130 corvettes of the Navy. This was agreed between BAAINBw and ESG at the beginning of August in Koblenz. The new helicopter drone will make it possible to perform reconnaissance tasks even beyond the range of the ship’s own sensors.



“By concluding this contract, we are strengthening the Navy with a significant unmanned, imaging reconnaissance capability and thus lay the foundation for future steps”, explains LTRDir Axel Hoffmann, who manages the project for BAAINBw.



The contract was concluded with Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH (ESG) as main contractor and UMS SKELDAR and Lürssen Werft as subcontractors.



The procurement project includes one unmanned aerial vehicle of the SKELDAR V-200 type, consisting of two unmanned aerial vehicles as sensor carriers, full system integration into the class 130 corvette, a spare parts package as well as training of the operator and maintenance personnel.



-ends-

