Turkish Aerospace Sets Its Sights On Cooperation Opportunities with Indonesian Local Industry Participation

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued August 14, 2018)

JAKARTA --- Turkish Aerospace, Turkey’s center of excellence in defence and aerospace industries held a workshop on August 14th, 2018 in Jakarta with an extensive participation of Indonesian Defence and Aviation Industry companies, regarding the possible cooperation on upcoming several bilateral opportunities such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Tender of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence.



With long experience in merging and integrating the capabilities of local and global companies, Turkish Aerospace is now exploring the opportunity to cooperate with Indonesian defence and aviation industry companies with unique and exclusive qualifications, in order to bring the already proven capabilities of the “ANKA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System” to new heights, through the Indonesian UAV System Tender.



As indicated and underlined repeatedly, Turkish Aerospace is ready to fine tune its persistent multi-role ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) system ANKA to satisfy the specific requirements of the Indonesian end-user, through integrating distinguished Indonesian suppliers into its supply chain.



Turkish Aerospace is a global player in defence and aerospace industries through its capabilities in design, development, modernization, manufacturing, integration and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing air platforms to unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and space systems.



The widespread product and activity range of Turkish Aerospace is an indication that this newly blossoming cooperation between Turkish Aerospace and Indonesian industry will not be limited to the UAV Systems. It will be a sustainable, long-term win-win relationship, in which all parties will find opportunities to advance their business goals in local and global markets in the medium run.



ANKA, advanced Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class Unmanned Aerial System, performs day and night, all-weather reconnaissance, target detection/identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads, featuring autonomous flight capability including Automatic Take-off and Landing.



