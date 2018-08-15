IAI’s Advanced AMD System Wins Another Contract: to Provide Barak-8 Air & Missile Defense System to Israel Navy’s Saar-6 Corvettes

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has entered an agreement to provide advanced defense systems to Israel Navy's Sa'ar-6 corvettes. The systems will be used to protect Israel's exclusive economic zone and strategic facilities which are faced with diversified threats in the marine arena.



The contract was led by the navy, Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the procurement administration in Israel's Ministry of Defense. The Barak-8 system was chosen after it was demonstrated to meet the operational requirements and future challenges faced by the Navy.



Barak-8 is an operational air & missile defense system used by the Israeli navy as well as by the India's navy and air forces. It provides broad Aerial and point defense against a wide range of threats to the marine arena from the air, the sea or the land. The system integrates several advanced state-of-the-art systems as, digital radar, command and control, launchers, interceptors with modern RF seekers, Data link and system-wide connectivity.



Joseph Weiss, IAI CEO & President, said, "Barak-8 is one of IAI's leading systems and a growth engine for IAI in sales to its customers. The new deal adds to several Barak-8 contracts entered over the past few years with total value of more than $5 billion, which is another feather in the system's glorious cap."



Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group, said, "The procurement of Barak-8 System for the Sa'ar-6 corvettes will expand the operational capabilities of the Israeli navy, including the defense of Israel's territorial and exclusive economic zone. With land and naval modules, the system provides a complete response to a wide range of threats and is developed to work with other systems. Barak-8 is a proud member of the exclusive club that hosts Israel's most successful global military developments."



The Barak-8 was developed by IAI in collaboration with Israel's DDR&D, India's DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization), the navies of both countries, RAFAEL, IAI's ELTA Group and local industries in India.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Israel ordered four Sa’ar-6 class corvettes in 2015 from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp in a €430 million deal, the Jerusalem Post reported Aug. 14, adding that the first ship is due to arrive in Israel in late 2019 and the last by 2021.

The new corvettes will have a maximum speed of 26 knots and a range of 2,500 miles, and will be armed with two naval Iron Dome launchers, each with 20 Tamir short-range air-defense missiles as well as Barak-8.

They will also have 16 anti-ship missiles, one 76 mm. Oto Melara Super Rapid main gun, two Typhoon 25 mm. remote weapon stations and two 324 mm. torpedo launchers for MK54 Lightweight Torpedoes.)



