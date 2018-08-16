New Tupolev-22M3M Bomber Presented in Kazan

(Source: TASS; published August 16, 2018)

Tupolev today unveiled its upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber, which is reported to feature all-new electronics, and capable of carrying several Kh-32 cruise missiles as well as the Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile once it enters service. (TASS photo)

KAZAN, Russia --- An upgraded long-range missile-carrying bomer Tupolev 22M3M was rolled out on the premises of the S.P. Gorbunov Aircraft Building Plant in Kazan on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.



"The first experimental Tupolev-22M3M was created under a large-scale program for upgrading strategic and long-range aircraft PAO Tupolev is working on at the moment. In the next phase the first batch of Tupolev-22M3 planes currently in service will be upgraded," Tupolev CEO Alexander Konyukhov said at the ceremony.



After the presentation the Tupolev-22M3M will enter the stage of ground and flight tests.



"The Defense Ministry will make a decision to upgrade operational planes on the basis of results of joint government certification tests. By and large the upgrade program will ensure the operation of strategic and long-range planes in the long term and effective performance of their tasks," Konyukhov said.



Upgraded plane



"In the process of profound upgrade, the Tupolev-22M3M was equipped with the newest on-board digital radio-electronic equipment made of domestically manufactured components. In particular, the plane boasts new navigation, communication and targeting equipment, new engine and fuel consumption control systems and radio-electronic warfare means," the Tupolev company said.



The replacement of 80% of radio-electronics has improved the accuracy of navigation and automation of the plane’s control and made its maintenance simpler and easier. The on-board radio-electronic equipment of Tupolev-22M3M and Tupolev-160M are similar and compatible.



"The upgraded plane was also equipped with a new information and control system with digital indicators in the cockpit and the function of intellectual support for the crew," PAO Tupolev said.



The plane’s potential has been enhanced considerably. Its combat effectiveness and combat radius is far greater.



Tupolev-22M3M is a multi-role missile-carrying bomber with a variable sweep wing.



The first upgraded bombers Tupolev-22M3M will begin to be provided for the armed forces as of 2021, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said.



(ends)



Russia’s Upgraded Strategic Bomber to Get Hypersonic Missiles

(Source: TASS; published August 16, 2018)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s modernized Tu-22M3M strategic bombers will be capable of carrying Kh-32 cruise missiles, and also hypersonic weapons, Head of the Federation Council Defense Committee, former Aerospace Force Commander Viktor Bondarev said on Thursday.



"The range of weapons that can be carried onboard will be expanded: the planes are being adapted for being furnished with modern Kh-32 [air-to-surface] precision cruise missiles and also with hypersonic missiles," the senator said.



The ergonomics of the pilots’ cockpit will be improved and the bombers with be fitted out with radio-electronic equipment based on the new components base and with communications systems, the ex-commander said.



The Tu-22M3M will also get the SPV-24-22 digital specialized computer sub-system that will make it possible to use "the Glonass satellite-based guidance system," the senator said.



A total of 30 operational Tu-22M3 aircraft are expected to be modernized to the level of the Tu-22M3M in the immediate future, the senator said.



As the ex-commander of the Russian Aerospace Force stressed, the previous Tu-22M3 version "is a remarkable multipurpose maneuverable plane that has proven its worth in Syria."



"The Tu-22M3M is a new lease of life of the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range missile-carrying bomber," the senator said.



As a source in the defense industry earlier told TASS, the Tu-22M3M bombers are expected to be used to test Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles. As compared to the basic MiG-31K carrier, the bomber will be capable of carrying several Kinzhals.



-ends-

