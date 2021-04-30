Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 14, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Sunnyvale, California, has been awarded a $2,935,545,188 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract for three Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Space Vehicles.



This contract encompasses requirements analysis, design/development, critical path flight hardware procurement, early manufacturing, and risk reduction efforts leading to a system critical design review.



Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and is not a multiyear contract. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $80,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8810-18-C-0005).



-ends-

