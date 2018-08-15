Rostec to Present a Record Number of Exhibits at Army 2018

(Source: Rostec; issued Aug 15, 2018)

State Corporation Rostec will present more than 450 models of weapons and new developments at the Army 2018 Forum that is due to take place on August 21–26 in Kubinka in the Moscow Region. The models include an upgraded line of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft missile systems and shells, new types of small arms, communication equipment, electronic warfare devices and much more.



Rostec’s military developments will be shown to the public in a demonstration center which has an area of more than 5000 square meters. Representatives of the State Corporation and its holdings intend to conduct several meetings and negotiations with potential partners, and actively participate in the forum’s business program.



“International events of this level provide a strong counterbalance to sanctions. At a time when the organizers of Farnborough and other foreign exhibitions are trying to restrict opportunities for promoting Russian military products, we are inviting foreign guests and presenting new prospects for cooperation. During last year’s Army Forum, meetings were held with delegations from 50 countries, more than 30 contracts and agreements were signed to the total value of approximately 40 billion rubles. We are planning several meetings again this year and expect there will be a high level of interest in Rostec’s exhibition that will present more than 450 of our developments in aviation, armored vehicles, weapons, equipment, electronics and others,” noted Rostec’s CEO, Sergey Chemezov.



Holding companies in Rostec’s Armament cluster will be taking part in the forum: High Precision Systems (Vysokotochnye Kompleksy), Kalashnikov, UralVagonZavod, Tekhmash, and TsNIITochMash. The most prominent new products that they will present at the forum are the first serial anti-aircraft missile system Sosna, the Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled anti-tank gun, a universal combat engineer vehicle for preparing routes for troop movements and maneuvers, a new weapon station to upgrade the BMP-1, and also new small arms and types of ammunition.



Holdings from Rostec’s Aviation cluster will also be participating in the forum: Russian Helicopters, United Engine Corporation, Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, and Technodinamika. During the exhibition, the cluster’s holdings will present an upgraded line of Mi-35P, Mi-35M, and Mi-28NE attack helicopters, and also the Mi-26T2V heavy military transport helicopter. Technodinamika will present unique developments implemented as part of the “more electric aircraft” concept. In particular, the holding will demonstrate advanced flap mechanisms based on motorized drives, and also unique generators and regulation, protection and control units.



In addition, manufacturers of electronic products will also be showcasing their developments: Ruselectronics, Shvabe, and Concern Avtomatika. New thermal imaging and pancratic sights, as well as other optical developments will be presented to the general public for the first time. A wide range of communication and cryptographic protection devices will also be shown at the forum.



-ends-

