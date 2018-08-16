Three Rostec Holdings on the List of the World's Top 50 Defense Companies

(Source: Rostec; issued Aug 16, 2018)

Russian Helicopters, Uralvagonzavod and KRET have been included on the list of the world's leading defense companies of 2017 compiled by the renowned American magazine Defense News. All three of the Rostec companies increased revenue from the sale of military products.



Russian Helicopters was put in 36th place with revenue of $2.735 billionin 2017, which is 3% higher than in the previous year. Uralvagonzavod’s revenue from defense products came to $1.865 billion, granting it 46th place. Compared to last year, the company increased that figure by 18%. KRET took 48th place, with revenue from the sale of military products worth $1.677 billion, which is 23% more than in 2016.



"Despite the difficult geopolitical situation and the extremely high competition on the market for military-technical cooperation, we are not only retaining leading positions on the market, we are strengthening them," said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. "A key result of work in 2017 was the expansion of the geography of military-technical cooperation to a number of new countries in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East."



Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec), the sole Russian state intermediary agency responsible for the import and export of the full range of defense and dual-use end products, technologies and services, increased arms exports in 2017 to $13.4 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in 2016. The total Rosoboronexport portfolio of orders is about $45 billion.



-ends-

