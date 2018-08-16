Russian Defence Minister Holds Meeting to Discuss Construction of New Naval Base in Kaspiysk

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 16, 2018)

Being on a working meeting to Dagestan, at present, a harbour for the Russian Navy is being extended, and infrastructure is being developed on the ground. In his address, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu stressed, that the new base is to be equipped with advanced enigneering, navigation-hydrographic and combat service support systems.



According to him, it is of paramount importance to organise maintenance and repairing of Caspian Flotilla ships in its new naval base taking into account dockage facilities of the region.



It was announced about relocation of the Caspian Flotilla from Astrakhan to Kaspiysk this April.



Today active work is underway to create infrastructure of a military town. Housing and barracks fund is ready to enter operation. Maintenance, educational and storing facilities, new berths and hydraulic engineering installations are being constructed to house boats, ships and vessels in Makhachkala.



The first stage of construction will have been completed by the end of this year.



The session in Kaspiysk was attended by interim head of the Republic of Dagestan Vladimir Vasiliev, and leaders of some defence industrial enterprises.



