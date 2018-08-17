P-8A Poseidon Training Commences in South Australia

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Aug 17, 2018)

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, and the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced the handover of the P-8A Poseidon simulator and training systems at RAAF Base Edinburgh.



Minister Payne said the advanced P-8A Training System would better prepare Australian Defence Force pilots and maintenance crews for their demanding roles.



“This $470 million facility marks the beginning of a transformation of our training that will support Air Force’s ability to meet emerging threats and future challenges,” Minister Payne said.



“The facility will deliver over 39 separate training courses which will minimise training demands on the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, reducing aircraft fatigue, increasing safety and improving availability for higher priority tasking.”



The facility is part of the government’s $5.2 billion investment in our new P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft. These cutting edge aircraft conduct a range of tasks including anti-submarine warfare; maritime and overland intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic support; as well as supporting search and rescue missions.



The facility is being constructed under contract with Australian industry with an estimated workforce of up to 700 personnel during peak construction and 2,200 employees over the course of construction.



Minister Pyne said the partnerships between Defence, the United States Navy, Boeing and Boeing Defence Australia have enabled this to be delivered on time and on budget.



“The training system will be maintained and supported by Boeing Defence Australia, creating up to 30 jobs,” Minister Pyne said.



“The project is part of a broader Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance hub being developed at RAAF Base Edinburgh, which will support and create highly skilled jobs in South Australia.”



