RFP for Landing Gear System of CR929 Program Released

(Source: Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.; issued Aug 02, 2018)

China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Co., Ltd (CRAIC), a joint venture of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), released Request for Proposal (RFP) for Landing Gear System of CR929 Program to potential suppliers on July 31st, 2018.



The released landing gear system RFP document includes the main requirements for the first-tier suppliers in the whole life cycle of CR929 program, concerning engineering, customer service, business affairs, quality, airworthiness, supply chain management and laws.



Landing gear system is an integral part of the aircraft, enabling the aircraft to complete the take-off and landing process while allowing the aircraft to move on the ground. Safety requirements for aircraft landing gears are high, both in normal operation and in exceptional circumstances. The components of this system have to undergo long and complex development, manufacturing and testing processes.



The range of potential suppliers of landing gear system invited to enter the RFP phase of CR929 program is determined based on the evaluation results of the replies to Request for Proposal (RFI) in the early stage and the performance in Joint Concept Definition Phase (JCDP).



According to the schedule, the potential suppliers will submit their proposals for landing gear system of CR929 program by the end of November 2018. After that, the Sino-Russian joint working team will conduct detailed analysis and comprehensive assessment of the suppliers' proposals under the organization of CRAIC.



