U.K. Purchases Rafael's Counter-UAS System

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 16, 2018)

TEL AVIV -- The United Kingdom has ordered six counter - unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The British Army is the first customer for the Drone Dome anti-drone system. These systems will be used to protect sensitive facilities and other sites. This contract is worth $20 million.



The Drone Dome provides 360-degree protection against UAVs at ranges of 3-5 kilometers. The system makes it possible to detect threats using radar and a signal intelligence component that monitors the signal broadcast by a UAV in flight.



The Drone Dome system intercepts UAVs using laser beams.



-ends-

