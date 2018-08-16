Lockheed Martin and MBDA Deutschland Receive Second Request for Proposal to Develop TLVS for Germany

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Aug 16, 2018)

The MEADS – TLVS medium-range air-defense system vehicle firing one of the eight surface-to-air missiles carried by each truck-mounted launcher. (LM photo)

SCHROBENHAUSEN and DALLAS --- The German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has issued a second Request for Proposal (RFP) to the TLVS bidders consortium - an MBDA and Lockheed Martin joint venture - to develop TLVS, Germany’s future Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) system.



“This second RFP is based on the first RFP. It addresses the results of our negotiations and aligns the TLVS offering with Germany’s new approach to acquisition reform, called Agenda Rüstung, focusing on military capabilities, transparency and risk management to ensure a successful contract,” said Dietmar Thelen, managing director of the TLVS joint venture.



This is a significant milestone toward achieving a contract award and is the culmination of months of close collaboration between the TLVS joint venture and the German customer.



“The comprehensive negotiations phase decisively increased our common understanding regarding risks and possible solutions and will ensure the TLVS tender fully addresses BAAINBw requirements,” said Gregory Kee, managing director of the TLVS joint venture.



The Lockheed Martin and MBDA joint venture, announced in March, is expected to become the prime contractor for the new system and is anticipated to add several hundred high-tech jobs in Germany and the United States. The joint venture remains committed to submitting a proposal in response to the RFP in anticipation of a contract award in 2019.



With its netted-distributed capability and open plug and fight interface, TLVS is the most advanced, networked 360° IAMD system in the world, and it is the only system with the ability to flexibly react to changing threats using force that is tailored to the mission. TLVS will transform Germany’s defense capabilities and enable the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Framework Nation to set an important precedent in how neighboring nations address persistent global threats for years to come.





