Russian Defence Minister Announces Large-Scale Inspection of Central, Eastern Districts, Airborne Troops, Long-Range and Transport Aviation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 20, 2018)

By order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, a surprise combat readiness inspection has kicked off in Central, Eastern military districts, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation.



As General of the Army Sergei Shoigu stated, the complex inspection includes 16 special exercises. It is held in the eastern operations theater in advance of the Vostok 2018 large-scale exercise.



"Today, at 5am in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, a surprise combat readiness inspection has kicked off in Central, Eastern military districts, Airborne Troops, long-range and military transport aviation," the head of military department stated.



According to Sergei Shoigu, main efforts are focused on preparing military units and formations for assigned tasks, and timely deployment of military command and control bodies in assembly area.



"A number of military commissariats will be involved in the inspection to assess aviation readiness and territorial defence in three military districts," the Defence Minister stated.



According to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, the Vostok 2018 drills, unprecedented in its scale, will be held this September. The drills will involve troops from Mongolia and China.



"This is the largest event since the Zapad-81 maneuvers which has acquired international status. It has unprecedented scale both in territory and number of troops involved", Sergei Shoigu announced.



The Vostok 2018 drills will involve Eastern and Central military districts, Northern Fleet, Airborne Troops, long-range and transport aviation. Besides, it will involved military command and control bodies of the People's Liberation Army of China and Mongolian Armed Forces.



-ends-

