HMS Argyll Takes Up Role as Part of CTF150

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Aug 20, 2018)

The Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll, under Commanding Officer Cdr Toby Shaughnessy RN, joined coalition forces in the Middle East earlier this month, as part of the UK’s ongoing commitment to maintaining security in the region.



HMS Argyll will be working with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) until late September 2018, including time supporting both Combined Taskforce 152 (CTF152) in the Arabian Gulf and Combined Task Force 150 (CTF150) in the wider area of operations.



The ship will contribute to counter terrorism, including tough counter narcotics operations to disrupt the funding of terrorist organisations, as required throughout the period as well as strengthening ties with regional partners and allies through port visits and exercises with other nations.



HMS Argyll is the first of its class to be equipped with the latest anti-missile technology, the Sea Ceptor missile system and also carries the new Wildcat HMA2 Maritime Attack helicopter.



Cdr Shaughnessy said: ‘I am determined to contribute to regional stability, through co-operation with partners and allies, and in particular tackle criminal activity on the high seas.’



“I have complete faith in my Ship’s Company to act without hesitation if the call comes,” he added.



Trained and equipped for a wide range of missions in the vanguard of maritime operations, HMS Argyll is ready for any contingency that may occur. She has a Ship’s Company of 225, including a contingent of Royal Marines.



