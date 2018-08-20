Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 20, 2018)

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, San Diego, California, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-award fee contract with a total value of $133,969,081.



Under this new contract, the contractor will complete the development, integration, and flight test of an advanced sensor into an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle in realistic test scenarios at continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. locations.



The work will be performed in San Diego, California. The performance period is from August 2018 through October 2021.



This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website under the Missile Defense Agency's broad agency announcement for advanced technology innovation, HQ0147-15-ATI-BAA.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $7,100,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (HQ0277-18-C-0005).



-ends-

