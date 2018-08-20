Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 20, 2018)

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $146,342,267 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Gettysburg (CG 64) fiscal 2018 modernization period availability.



The purpose of this availability is a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Gettysburg.



This is a “long-term” availability and was competed on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport.



BAE will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $151,342,267.



Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $146,342,267 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received in response to solicitation N00024-18-R-4439.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4440).



-ends-

