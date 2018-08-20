Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 20, 2018)

Rockwell Collins Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded $288,537,270 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-18-D-0004) to exercise option year one for the manufacture and delivery of the AN/ARC-210 family of radio equipment in support of Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers.



Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

