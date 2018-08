Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 20, 2018)

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $70,809,966 modification (P00019) to contract W911W4-16-C-0008 for intelligence support services.



Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $13,783,108 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-