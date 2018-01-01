Babcock Secures Five Year Maritime Training Systems Through-Life Availability & Support Service Contract

Babcock International has secured a five-year Maritime Training Systems Through-Life Availability & Support Service (MARTASS) contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD).



A series of support packages, defined by the Maritime Combat System (MCS) and Maritime Training Acquisition Organisation (MTAO) teams within Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), will be clustered into one contract for consolidated delivery by Babcock.



Working collaboratively with the MOD, Babcock will support training systems located across the Royal Navy and Defence establishments including Naval Bases and Air Stations.



Through the contract, Babcock will deliver on-call engineering support, routine maintenance and the modernisation of legacy equipment to ensure the availability of the training equipment in the long-term. The contract will include provision of in-service support; spares and repairs; and technical refresh studies and insertions. Similarly, it will utilise capability upgrades and training studies throughout, always ensuring maximum benefit is applied to the customer with a keen focus on training needs.



Jeff Lewis, Managing Director, Defence Systems Technology at Babcock said: “Consolidating the existing customer training programmes ensures MARTASS offers a fit-for-purpose solution for the Ministry of Defence. This, coupled with Babcock’s proven training portfolio and rich defence support history, will ensure that we are ideally placed to deliver this contract.”



MARTASS follows a 10-year Training Equipment Support Services (T-ESS) contract delivered by Babcock and increases its portfolio of support, firmly cementing the company’s credentials in defence training.





