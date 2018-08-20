U.S. Marines 3D Print F-35 Part to Save $70,000 (excerpt)

(Source: 3D Printing Industry; posted August 20, 2018)

By Umair Iftikhar

To get around Lockheed Martin’s predatory charges, US Marines printed a landing gear component at a cost of about 9 cents to fix a problem, instead of ordering an entire landing gear door which Lockheed bills for $70,000. (USAF photo)

A team of U.S. Marines 3D printed a part for the F-35 stealth fighter saving $70,000 in costs for a whole new landing gear door.The component is a small part mounted on the door pressing it into the latch. It was designed and 3D printed by Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 31 (CLB-31) in Carderock, Maryland.Sam Pratt, a mechanical engineer at the Carderock’s Additive Manufacturing Project Office, provided further technical assistance to the team.“You can’t buy the piece separate from the landing gear door which is a cost of $70,000. By having the capabilities to print in the field, we were able to replicate the part for a cost of roughly 9 cents.”Tasked to train CLB-31 Marines in design and application of 3D printed parts, Pratt was asked by the officers of CLB-31 to help the Marines make a grounded F-35 functional again.By the time Pratt got to the lab, the Marines had already 3D printed the part, but were having sizing issues. The Marines had designed the part in Blender, a design software mostly used for game and movie special effects. According to Pratt, Blender is not ideal for accurate measurements or engineering work, so further modifications were needed before installation.The replacement part was made with a hobbyist-oriented 3D printer and PETG filament for high strength and durability. (end of excerpt)-ends-