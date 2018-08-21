RADA’s Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar Wins UK MoD Tender; British Army is first customer for advanced counter-drone solution

(Source: RADA Electronic Industries; issued August 21, 2018)

Rafael's Iron Drone with Rada's radar and sensor ball can all be mounted on a Tomcar tactical vehicle. (Rada photo)

NETANYA, Israel ---RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. said that its Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars (MHR), which are embedded in the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Drone Dome counter-drone solution, will be delivered to the British Army in the coming months.



These systems will be used to protect from airborne drones some sensitive facilities and sites on which British armed forces are deployed.



The British Army is the first customer for this new and advanced Drone Dome system. Several initial systems are being purchased, with additional potential for significant further orders which are expected to materialize in the coming months and quarters.



Rafael’s Drone Dome team, together with RADA, won the tender published by the UK Ministry of Defense, ahead of Israel Aerospace Industries’ subsidiary Elta and Italian company Leonardo.



RADA’s MHR provides 360-degree surveillance and detects the drones at distances of 3-5 kilometers. Signal intelligence system along with electro-optical sensors, provide additional layers of threat classification and identification, while RF jamming provides the soft-kill layer of this solution.



Deliveries of this program are expected to be concluded within 2018.



Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, "This win, in view of the advanced competition, demonstrates the leadership of our software defined, multi-mission AESA radars in the fields of VSHORAD (very short-range air defense) and C-UAV (counter UAV) warfare. It is the first sale of the Drone Dome solution, after intensive global business development efforts over the past 2 years by the joint team, to a leading global force such as the UK Army. As a result, we expect that sales of these radars, as part of the Drone Dome solution, will gain significant momentum in the coming quarters.”





RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: “The UK ordered six Drone Dome from Rafael under an Urgent Capability Requirement (UCR) program, and the first phase of the deal is worth US$20 million and will be delivered this year,” Defense Update reported Aug. 20.

“The UK interest is focused on engaging small drone targets (2-22kg) at distances 500 m or closer, and the order came only eight months after Rafael demonstrated the Drone Dome’s capability to the UK government in January 2018,” it added.)



