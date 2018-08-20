TOKYO --- Aiming to boost defense-related exports, Japan has entered into talks with the German and French governments to provide parts and technology for a patrol aircraft the European countries are developing together.
Germany and France use surveillance planes, mainly to monitor Russian submarines. Less reliant than the archipelago nation of Japan on the aircraft, they have flown older planes. The European duo signed a memorandum of understanding this April to develop a new one to cut costs.
Berlin and Paris are interested in advanced technology used in Kawasaki Heavy Industries' P-1 patrol aircraft, a Japanese government source said. The trio are now discussing which country will be in charge of what, with an eye toward three-way cooperation throughout the development process. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Given that France’s ATL.2 maritime patrol aircraft already incorporates most advanced ASW technologies, developed by its own industry, it is unclear what Japanese technologies might be of interest to the two European countries, which have agreed to act jointly to replace their current fleets of maritime patrol aircraft.
The obvious choice is to adapt existing ASW and MPA technologies to a new variant of the Airbus A320neo airframe, which is made in both countries, but a case could also be made for trading Japan’s P-1 – the only specially-designed maritime patrol aircraft in service today – against any of the French-German defense technologies that Japan is looking to acquire, the Meteor air-to-air missile foremost among them.)
