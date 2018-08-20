Japan In Talks to Sell Patrol Plane Tech to Germany and France (excerpt)

(Source: Nikkei Asia; published August 20, 2018)

TOKYO --- Aiming to boost defense-related exports, Japan has entered into talks with the German and French governments to provide parts and technology for a patrol aircraft the European countries are developing together.Germany and France use surveillance planes, mainly to monitor Russian submarines. Less reliant than the archipelago nation of Japan on the aircraft, they have flown older planes. The European duo signed a memorandum of understanding this April to develop a new one to cut costs.Berlin and Paris are interested in advanced technology used in Kawasaki Heavy Industries' P-1 patrol aircraft, a Japanese government source said. The trio are now discussing which country will be in charge of what, with an eye toward three-way cooperation throughout the development process. (end of excerpt)-ends-