Rosoboronexport Presents the Main Novelties of The Year at Army 2018

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) presents the main export novelties and bestsellers of the Russian defense industry at the Army 2018 International Military Technical Forum, which will be held from August 21 to 26, 2018 in the Patriot Park near Moscow.



“Rosoboronexport continued to steadily evolve and strengthen its positions in the world arms market in 2018. We have already exported over $7 billion of products and increased our order book through signing about 600 contract documents worth $9 billion. Now it stands at over $45 billion and includes 6 new countries, our partners. We hope to significantly increase the Company’s capacity during Army 2018, including also through new export products showcased,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



The latest developments from the Russian defense industry, including those proposed for export, are unveiled at the Army forum every year. The year 2018 will be no exception: among new weapon systems for land forces are the BT-3F armored personnel carrier and Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank.



As for air defense weapons, the new generation Viking and Tor-E2 SAM systems and the Gibka-S MANPADS squad combat vehicle make their debut at the forum. Foreign customers will also be shown new solutions for electronic sensors, in particular the Istra-E mobile all-altitude 3D surveillance radar. Such air defense bestsellers as the S-400 SAM system and the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile/gun system will undoubtedly attract their interest as well.



Naval delegations from Rosoboronexport‘s partner countries will surely be interested in the novelties of the Company's catalog: Project 22800E Karakurt-E and Project 21635 Sarsar small missile ships, Project 21980E special purpose boat, and Project 1496M1E Lamantin patrol boat.



The Su-35 and Su-30SM multirole super-maneuverable fighters, Yak-130 combat trainers, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 attack helicopters, Mi-17Sh and Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopters traditionally attract Air Force delegations.



Together with the Russian Ministry of Defense, Rosoboronexport has assisted in organizing demonstration flights of military pilots from 5 countries on Su-30SM, Su-34, MiG-29M2 and Yak-130 aircraft.



Demonstrations of such popular Russian weapons and military equipment as the Kornet family of ATGMs, Kalashnikov assault rifles, Iskander-E theater missile system, BMPT Terminator tank support combat vehicle and many others will be held at the forum.



In 2018, Rosoboronexport will showcase more than 350 pieces of weaponry and military equipment on its stand.



“The Army forum traditionally gives Rosoboronexport the maximum monetization among all the exhibition events in the world and gathers the largest number of foreign delegations in Moscow. These days, we will hold talks with representatives of more than 50 countries. By the way, this year we will witnesses a real “African breakthrough” at Army. In addition to our traditional partners from North Africa, we are waiting for representatives of 16 countries of the sub-Saharan Africa at our stand and in the meeting rooms,” added Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



The increasing number of countries cooperating with Rosoboronexport, as well as the Company's financial growth, is taking place against the backdrop of tough competition. The Company has repeatedly noted the obvious presence of unfair competition.



“Most of our partners see and understand their benefits from cooperation with Rosoboronexport, which suggests their willingness to defend their own sovereignty. With full support from Russia’s political leadership and state financial institutions, we take effective measures to neutralize non-market attempts to influence our business processes. Russia carries out military-technical cooperation with foreign states under interstate agreements, and any sanctions directed against us and our foreign customers, is interference in the internal affairs of states,” said Alexander Mikheev.



The National Security Week forum is held for the first time on the Army 2018 platform. Within its framework, Rosoboronexport will hold presentations and negotiations on the products the Company is offering in this new and fast-growing market segment: solutions for countering terrorism, integrated border and critical facilities security systems. These products have been designed taking into account modern security challenges and are able to successfully counter threats including precision guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as stealth technologies.



