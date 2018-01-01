HMS Hurworth Monitor Movements of Russian Frigate

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Aug. 22, 2018)

Presumably lacking a frigate to escort a RFS Makarov, a 4,000-tonne Russian Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, as she transited the English Channel, the Royal Navy sent a minehunter, HMS Hurworth, and a Wildcat helicopter instead. (RN photo)

Under the ever-watchful eyes of the Royal Navy, this is one of the Russia’s newest warships sailing through the Channel.



Frigate Admiral Makarov became the latest vessel to be closely monitored by British forces passing through the Channel this summer.



The 4,000-tonne Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate only joined the Russian Fleet at the end of last year.



Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Hurworth and a Wildcat HMA2 helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron based at Yeovilton have both been sent out to monitor the movements of the Makarov.



They are the latest Royal Navy assets to be activated over the summer to monitor the activity of Russian surface ships sailing in or close to the UK’s sphere of interest.



Patrol ship HMS Mersey, destroyer HMS Diamond and frigate Montrose have all been dispatched to observe Russian vessels passing the UK in the past two months.



