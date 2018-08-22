Japan to Fortify Electronic Warfare Capabilities (excerpt)

(Source: Nikkei Asian Review; published August 22, 2018)

By Masaya Kato

TOKYO --- Japan's Defense Ministry plans to focus on bolstering the Self-Defense Forces' electronic combat capabilities, looking to catch up with other major powers in a critical aspect of modern warfare.Electronic warfare will be a cornerstone of the ministry's planned 5.3 trillion yen ($48 billion) budget request for next fiscal year. Specialized departments will be set up within the Joint Staff and the Bureau of Defense Buildup Planning to improve the ministry's policy drafting in this area.Though the cutting-edge American-made F-35A stealth fighters that the Air Self-Defense Force is now introducing have some electronic warfare capabilities, the mainstay F-15 has no stealth ability to hide from an opponent's radar. The Defense Ministry plans to begin modifying its F-15s next fiscal year to make them less reflective of radar signals and enable them to jam radar as well as defend against electronic attacks. (end of excerpt)-ends-