Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 21, 2018)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $53,965,378 firm-fixed-price contract to procure four full-rate production, Lot II RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft systems and eight attrition air vehicles; seven for the Marine Corps and one for the government of Poland.



Additionally, this contract award includes the procurement of ground control stations, launch and recovery equipment, shipboard equipment kits as well as systems engineering and program management support.



Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps); fiscal 2018 overseas contingency operations (Marine Corps); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $53,965,378 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($52,765,378; 98 percent); and FMS ($1,200,000; 2 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-0052).



